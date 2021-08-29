World

‘Human body doesn’t need booster shots. It can do the job on its own’

In a yet to be reviewed study, experts have found that immune memory to SARS-CoV-2 increases over time

29 August 2021 - 18:49 By Jason Gale

Antibodies against the coronavirus wane over time, but the immune system has a backup plan that doesn’t rely on boosters, according to a study by scientists at the University of Pennsylvania, where technology for mRNA vaccines was developed.

Researchers at the university’s Perelman School of Medicine tracked 61 people for six months after immunisation with mRNA vaccines. The team noted that antibodies gradually ebbed, but that the shots generated durable immune memory to SARS-CoV-2 in the form of B and T cells that increased over time to help ward off serious illness...

