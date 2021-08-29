In one week, Zambia goes from pariah to investor darling

New administration wants to mend ties with mining industry and finance minister wants to double copper production

Zambia’s new president, Hakainde Hichilema, is turning the nation’s economic fortunes around barely a week into the job.



The nation’s currency and dollar bonds have surged to become the world’s best performers since he was announced the winner of August 12 elections. ..