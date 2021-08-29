In one week, Zambia goes from pariah to investor darling
New administration wants to mend ties with mining industry and finance minister wants to double copper production
29 August 2021 - 18:49
Zambia’s new president, Hakainde Hichilema, is turning the nation’s economic fortunes around barely a week into the job.
The nation’s currency and dollar bonds have surged to become the world’s best performers since he was announced the winner of August 12 elections. ..
