World

Mark my words, Germans – and the world – will be better off without Merkel

ANALYSIS | After four terms in office, outgoing German chancellor is overrated at home and abroad

29 August 2021 - 18:50 By Niall Ferguson

Angela Merkel has long had her admirers in the anglophone media. In November 2015 the Economist called her “the indispensable European”. A month later the Financial Times named her its “person of the year”. Time magazine proclaimed her “chancellor of the free world”. When Donald Trump was elected president of the US, the New York Times dubbed Merkel “the liberal West’s last defender”.

I confess, I have never quite seen her that way. My one encounter with Angela Merkel was in Spain during an early phase of the Eurozone crisis. It was February 2011 and I happened to be in Madrid, where I was trying to work out just how close to collapse the European banking system was. I was between meetings with officials at the central bank and finance ministry when, walking with a swiftness rarely seen in Madrid’s corridors of power, the German chancellor and her entourage arrived for a meeting with the hapless socialist prime minister, Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the world – August 30 2021 World
  2. Mark my words, Germans – and the world – will be better off without Merkel World
  3. Outrage as UK rescues Afghan pets but leaves animal shelter staff behind World
  4. In one week, Zambia goes from pariah to investor darling World
  5. ‘Human body doesn’t need booster shots. It can do the job on its own’ World

Latest Videos

'We will hunt you down': Biden vows to punish Kabul suicide attacks which ...
KABUL EXPLOSION: Eyewitness describes massive blast as injured are rushed to ...

Related articles

  1. Biden, Merkel fail to resolve differences about Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline World
  2. Biden, Merkel may have little time to rebuild 'indispensable' relationship World
  3. German election campaign heats up with attacks and accusations World
  4. Merkel backs tougher Covid-19 lockdown in Germany World
  5. Merkel's party slides in poll as anger grows over virus management World