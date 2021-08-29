Outrage as UK rescues Afghan pets but leaves animal shelter staff behind
Assisted by the British army, Operation Ark flew about 200 cats and dogs to safety from Kabul airport
29 August 2021 - 18:50
As the operation to airlift Afghans desperate to flee Taliban rule enters its waning hours, a row has erupted over the evacuation of hundreds of cats and dogs by a former British serviceman.
Amid the scenes of chaos at Kabul airport, Pen Farthing, a former member of the UK’s Royal Marines, managed to secure the help of British forces for his plan to fly out 200 rescue animals on a plane chartered for the purpose. The animals got out on Saturday and are now safely in London, but the Afghan staff of his Nowzad charity group were left behind. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.