World

Outrage as UK rescues Afghan pets but leaves animal shelter staff behind

Assisted by the British army, Operation Ark flew about 200 cats and dogs to safety from Kabul airport

29 August 2021 - 18:50 By Harry Wilson

As the operation to airlift Afghans desperate to flee Taliban rule enters its waning hours, a row has erupted over the evacuation of hundreds of cats and dogs by a former British serviceman.

Amid the scenes of chaos at Kabul airport, Pen Farthing, a former member of the UK’s Royal Marines, managed to secure the help of British forces for his plan to fly out 200 rescue animals on a plane chartered for the purpose. The animals got out on Saturday and are now safely in London, but the Afghan staff of his Nowzad charity group were left behind. ..

