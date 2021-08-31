Ghostly image of US officer leaving Afghanistan books his place in history

Maj-Gen Chris Donahue’s exit from the country on Monday conjures memories of the Soviet Union’s pull-out in 1989

Carrying his rifle at his side, Maj-Gen Chris Donahue, commander of the storied 82nd Airborne Division, became the last US soldier to board the final flight out of Afghanistan a minute before midnight on Monday.



Taken with a night-vision device from a side window of the C-17 transport plane, the ghostly green and black image of the general striding towards the aircraft waiting on the tarmac at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai Airport was released by the Pentagon hours after the US ended its 20-year military presence in the country...