World

Ghostly image of US officer leaving Afghanistan books his place in history

Maj-Gen Chris Donahue’s exit from the country on Monday conjures memories of the Soviet Union’s pull-out in 1989

31 August 2021 - 19:47 By Simon Cameron-Moore

Carrying his rifle at his side, Maj-Gen Chris Donahue, commander of the storied 82nd Airborne Division, became the last US soldier to board the final flight out of Afghanistan a minute before midnight on Monday.

Taken with a night-vision device from a side window of the C-17 transport plane, the ghostly green and black image of the general striding towards the aircraft waiting on the tarmac at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai Airport was released by the Pentagon hours after the US ended its 20-year military presence in the country...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. J&J’s hopes for HIV vaccine dashed as southern African trial flops World
  2. Eye on the world – September 1 2021 World
  3. Ghostly image of US officer leaving Afghanistan books his place in history World
  4. Join the club, New Orleans, as city faces weeks without power World
  5. The day the music died: bye-bye as the Americans fly ... away World

Latest Videos

Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...
Babita Deokaran's six suspected killers appear in court for first time

Related articles

  1. Biden to receive bodies of US troops killed in Afghanistan World
  2. Taliban celebrate 'complete independence' as last US troops leave Afghanistan World
  3. Afghanistan's healthcare system near collapse, aid agencies warn World
  4. ANALYSIS | Western elites have learnt nothing from the Afghan imperialist ... World
  5. Outrage as UK rescues Afghan pets but leaves animal shelter staff behind World