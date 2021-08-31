World

Join the club, New Orleans, as city faces weeks without power

More than a million customers still without electricity in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida knocks out transmission lines

31 August 2021 - 19:46 By David R Baker, Josh Saul and Will Wade

More than a million customers in New Orleans and beyond face days or even weeks without electricity during the summer heat, after Hurricane Ida devastated the power infrastructure. 

More than 25,000 workers from at least 32 states have been mobilised to assist with power restoration efforts, and officials have warned it could take weeks before normal service resumes in some areas. The widespread outages mean spoiled food in fridges, no air conditioning and limited ability to recharge devices. Petrol stations without power won’t be able to pump. ..

