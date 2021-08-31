World

Moderna vaccine much more powerful than Pfizer, study finds

Moderna also linked with two-fold risk reduction against breakthrough cases compared with Pfizer

31 August 2021 - 19:46 By Jason Gale

Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine generated more than double the antibodies of a similar shot made by Pfizer-BioNTech in research directly comparing immune responses to the inoculations.

A study of almost 2,500 workers at a major Belgium hospital network found antibody levels among individuals who hadn’t been infected with the coronavirus before getting two doses of the Moderna vaccine averaged 2,881 units/ml, compared with 1,108 units/ml in an equivalent group who got two jabs of the Pfizer shot...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. J&J’s hopes for HIV vaccine dashed as southern African trial flops World
  2. Eye on the world – September 1 2021 World
  3. Ghostly image of US officer leaving Afghanistan books his place in history World
  4. Join the club, New Orleans, as city faces weeks without power World
  5. The day the music died: bye-bye as the Americans fly ... away World

Latest Videos

Gunshots and tracer bullets light up Kabul sky as Taliban celebrates US ...
Babita Deokaran's six suspected killers appear in court for first time

Related articles

  1. ‘Human body doesn’t need booster shots. It can do the job on its own’ World
  2. US Pfizer approval is the boost SA vax drive needs News
  3. Moderna withholds 1.63m Covid-19 vaccine doses in Japan due to contamination World
  4. WHO begins shipping Chinese vaccines despite some misgivings Africa
  5. US FDA grants full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine World