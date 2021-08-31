Moderna vaccine much more powerful than Pfizer, study finds
Moderna also linked with two-fold risk reduction against breakthrough cases compared with Pfizer
31 August 2021 - 19:46
Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine generated more than double the antibodies of a similar shot made by Pfizer-BioNTech in research directly comparing immune responses to the inoculations.
A study of almost 2,500 workers at a major Belgium hospital network found antibody levels among individuals who hadn’t been infected with the coronavirus before getting two doses of the Moderna vaccine averaged 2,881 units/ml, compared with 1,108 units/ml in an equivalent group who got two jabs of the Pfizer shot...
