Moderna vaccine much more powerful than Pfizer, study finds

Moderna also linked with two-fold risk reduction against breakthrough cases compared with Pfizer

Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine generated more than double the antibodies of a similar shot made by Pfizer-BioNTech in research directly comparing immune responses to the inoculations.



A study of almost 2,500 workers at a major Belgium hospital network found antibody levels among individuals who hadn’t been infected with the coronavirus before getting two doses of the Moderna vaccine averaged 2,881 units/ml, compared with 1,108 units/ml in an equivalent group who got two jabs of the Pfizer shot...