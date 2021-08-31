The day the music died: bye-bye as the Americans fly ... away

As Afghanistan adjusts to Taliban rule, music and radio stations go silent

Even before the last US flight left Kabul at midnight on Monday, many of the bright and garish sights and sounds of city life in Afghanistan were changing, as those left behind tried to fit in with the austere tone of their new Taliban rulers.



The Taliban has so far been at pains to show a more conciliatory face to the world, with none of the harsh public punishments and outright bans on public entertainments that characterised its previous time in power before 2001...