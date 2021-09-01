New Zambian president pledges to plug black hole of debt
Hakainde Hichilema’s government is discovering Zambia’s true debt burden is much larger than envisaged
01 September 2021 - 18:44
Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema’s government is trying to uncover the full extent of its obligations as it prepares to seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund and begin talks to revamp the nation’s debt.
Hichilema’s landslide victory in the election last month placed him in control of an economy with a “bigger hole” than he envisaged, having last year become Africa’s first pandemic-era sovereign defaulter. Years of government budget blowouts fuelled by over-borrowing left the state with at least $12.7bn (R183bn) in external debt, according to the most recent official figure...
