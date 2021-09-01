World

Pfizer booster shots ‘do give more protection against Delta’

A 70% to 84% reduced risk of testing positive was seen two to three weeks after a third jab, according to a study

01 September 2021 - 18:44 By Jason Gale

A third shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine provides added protection against the coronavirus during a Delta outbreak, according to early data from Israel, where boosters began rolling out incrementally in mid-July. 

People who received the supplemental dose had a 48% to 68% lower risk of infection a week to 13 days later, compared with those who got the standard two-dose regimen, a preliminary analysis of data from Maccabi Healthcare Services found. The protection increased with time, with a 70% to 84% reduced risk of testing positive two weeks to 20 days after getting a third shot. ..

