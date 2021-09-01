Zoom blunders are hurting businesses and getting workers fired
One in four of the bosses surveyed say they have sacked someone for messing up during video-conferencing
01 September 2021 - 18:44
Zoom-call mishaps can be hazardous to your career.
Nearly one in four US executives have fired a staffer for slipping up during a video or audio conference, and most have levied some sort of disciplinary action for gaffes made in virtual meetings, a survey of 200 managers at large companies found. The survey, commissioned by Vyopta, which helps companies manage their workplace collaboration and communication systems, also found that executives don’t fully trust a third of their staff to perform effectively when working remotely...
