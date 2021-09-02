World

Fears and jeers as Texas enacts brutal new anti-abortion law

Some doctors were in tears as they helped women terminate their pregnancies before the clock struck midnight

02 September 2021 - 20:25 By Laurel Calkins

Two hours before midnight on Tuesday, before a new Texas law effectively banning most abortions kicked in, 27 patients were still huddled in the waiting room of the Whole Woman’s Health abortion clinic in Fort Worth.

The women were hoping doctors could see them before the US’s most restrictive abortion law took effect, blocking almost all procedures once a foetal heartbeat is detected, usually about six weeks of pregnancy, before many women even know they have conceived. ..

