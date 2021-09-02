World

Food prices set to soar as the world runs short of workers

The massive global labour shortfall is not only curbing supplies but also pushing food prices up

02 September 2021 - 20:25 By Fabiana Batista, Megan Durisin and Sybilla Gross

Across the world, a dearth of workers is shaking up food supply chains. 

In Vietnam, the army is assisting with the rice harvest. In the UK, farmers are dumping milk because there are no truckers to collect it. Brazil’s robusta coffee beans took 120 days to reap this year, rather than the usual 90. And American meatpackers are trying to lure new employees with Apple Watches, while fast-food chains raise the prices of burgers and burritos.  ..

