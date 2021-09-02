US shot down advice on Afghanistan, didn’t learn from Iraq, leaving citizens reeling

Since 2010 US Congress creation Sigar has been voicing concerns about the country’s role there. Now it’s too late

Global leaders have spent these last critical weeks asking themselves: “What went wrong in Afghanistan?” They’d be better off asking: “What did we do wrong in Afghanistan?”



To get a sense of how badly the foreign intervention went off course, you could do worse than to scroll through the Twitter feed of the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, known as Sigar. This group, created by the US Congress, oversaw the nearly $145bn (about R2-trillion) the US has spent on reconstruction programmes in the country. ..