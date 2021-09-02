YouTube Music builds up a head of stream

The free video site now operates the world’s fastest-growing paid music service with more than 50-million subscribers

YouTube has signed up more than 50-million paid subscribers to its music service, a major milestone for Google’s video site that has long been criticised by record labels and Hollywood studios for giving away their work for free.



That 50-million figure includes people paying for YouTube Music and customers for YouTube Premium, who get music as part of their subscription, as well as customers still on a trial basis. The company didn’t disclose how much revenue it was generating from its subscriptions, nor the average price the users paid...