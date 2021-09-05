Trumped up: QAnon Shaman pleads guilty to his role in Congress riot

The lawyers of QAnon Shama, whose real name is Jacob Chansley, are citing mental health issues for leniency

Jacob Chansley, the Donald Trump supporter who wore a coyote-skin headdress into the Senate chamber and called himself the QAnon Shaman, pleaded guilty on Friday to obstruction of an official proceeding in the January 6 riot at the US Capitol.



Images of Chansley at the Senate dais and elsewhere around the Capitol were among the most widely circulated from the insurrection. In a federal court hearing in Washington, US district judge Royce Lamberth accepted Chansley’s plea and set a sentencing hearing for November 17...