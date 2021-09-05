World

With 1.2-billion Covid shots they don’t need, rich nations must help the poor

Experts say it’s time they assisted those that haven’t been able to vaccinate frontline workers and the vulnerable

05 September 2021 - 18:38 By James Paton

Wealthy countries face mounting pressure to divert Covid-19 vaccine supplies to lower-income regions, with a new analysis showing they’ll likely have about 1.2-billion extra doses available by the end of the year.

The US, Britain, European nations and others could satisfy their own needs - vaccinating about 80% of their populations over the age of 12 and moving ahead with booster programmes - and still have large quantities to redistribute globally, according to London-based analytics firm Airfinity. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the world – September 6 2021 World
  2. ANALYSIS | Arrogance and ignorance: this is why the West lost in Afghanistan World
  3. With 1.2-billion Covid shots they don’t need, rich nations must help the poor World
  4. Despite new law, Texans who want an abortion have a Plan C World
  5. Trumped up: QAnon Shaman pleads guilty to his role in Congress riot World

Latest Videos

More freedom is coming for vaccinated people, says Phaahla
Motorists trapped in cars as flash floods pummel New York

Related articles

  1. Aspen in talks to make and sell J&J vaccines for Africa Business
  2. 'We don’t know what's going to happen each day': Prof leading research on new ... News
  3. New Covid-19 variant shows 'concerning mutations' News
  4. YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED | What percentage of efficiency must vaccines ... South Africa