With 1.2-billion Covid shots they don’t need, rich nations must help the poor

Experts say it’s time they assisted those that haven’t been able to vaccinate frontline workers and the vulnerable

Wealthy countries face mounting pressure to divert Covid-19 vaccine supplies to lower-income regions, with a new analysis showing they’ll likely have about 1.2-billion extra doses available by the end of the year.



The US, Britain, European nations and others could satisfy their own needs - vaccinating about 80% of their populations over the age of 12 and moving ahead with booster programmes - and still have large quantities to redistribute globally, according to London-based analytics firm Airfinity. ..