World

Britain is on suicide alert after Afghan veterans’ chaotic exit

Officials ‘looking very, very carefully’ at the situation after rowing back comments that some soldiers had taken their lives

06 September 2021 - 19:42 By Guy Faulconbridge

Britain is investigating whether some veterans from the Afghan war have taken their own lives because they are so devastated by the chaotic withdrawal of US-led forces from the country, Britain’s armed forces minister said on Monday.

The humiliation of the lightning Taliban takeover in Afghanistan after a 20-year war that cost hundreds of thousands of lives and at least $1-trillion has dismayed veterans of the war...

