Nigerian army uses cellphone blackout to target kidnappers and criminals

Crackdown is aimed at gangs that have conducted reign of terror with kidnappings and mass abductions of pupils

06 September 2021 - 19:42 By Maiduguri Newsroom, Ardo Hazzad and Camillus Eboh

Cellphone networks were shut down in the northwestern Nigerian state of Zamfara, residents said on Monday, amid reports that authorities had ordered a blackout while they tackled armed gangs of kidnappers terrorising the area.

Two residents of Zamfara, reached by phone after they travelled to neighbouring Sokoto state, said their mobile networks had stopped functioning over the weekend...

