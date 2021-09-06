Nigerian army uses cellphone blackout to target kidnappers and criminals
Crackdown is aimed at gangs that have conducted reign of terror with kidnappings and mass abductions of pupils
06 September 2021 - 19:42
Cellphone networks were shut down in the northwestern Nigerian state of Zamfara, residents said on Monday, amid reports that authorities had ordered a blackout while they tackled armed gangs of kidnappers terrorising the area.
Two residents of Zamfara, reached by phone after they travelled to neighbouring Sokoto state, said their mobile networks had stopped functioning over the weekend...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.