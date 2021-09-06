Oh my hat! Newly discovered Napoleon headpiece could fetch almost R3m

Hat with Napoleon’s DNA will be auctioned in London in October

A newly discovered hat with DNA evidence proving it belonged to the legendary European statesman and general Napoleon Bonaparte was previewed by auction house Bonhams in Hong Kong on Monday.



Described by Bonhams as the “first hat to bear the emperor’s DNA”, it is on display in Hong Kong before it moves to Paris and then London, where it will be auctioned on October 27...