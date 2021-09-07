India has learnt from its mistakes as it prepares for Covid third wave

After the bitter experience of its devastating second wave, its health services are leaving nothing to chance this time

As Covid-19 cases and deaths exploded in India in April and May, New Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and several others ran so short of oxygen that many patients in the capital suffocated.



When Reuters visited the hospital in September, its last coronavirus patient was readying to leave after recovery - a remarkable turnaround health experts attribute to growing levels of immunity from natural infection and vaccinations...