Jean-Paul Belmondo, bad boy and face of the French new wave, dies

The actor’s youthful edginess and cool often drew comparisons to James Dean and Marlon Brando

Jean-Paul Belmondo, the quintessential French actor of the New Wave that crested in the 1960s and changed the face of world cinema, has died. He was 88.



He died in his home in Paris, his lawyer, Michel Godest, said...