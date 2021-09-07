Jean-Paul Belmondo, bad boy and face of the French new wave, dies
The actor’s youthful edginess and cool often drew comparisons to James Dean and Marlon Brando
07 September 2021 - 19:36
Jean-Paul Belmondo, the quintessential French actor of the New Wave that crested in the 1960s and changed the face of world cinema, has died. He was 88.
He died in his home in Paris, his lawyer, Michel Godest, said...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.