That’s right, America, keep LGBT+ prejudice alive by keeping kids in the dark

Campaigners are concerned a Tennessee sex education law will embolden discriminatory legislators

Sex education is emerging as the next battleground in a US culture war about LGBT+ rights, as some conservative state legislators seek to keep discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity out of the nation’s classrooms.



Lawmakers in three Republican-led states backed legislation this year to let parents take children out of classes covering LGBT+ identity, a step critics said will deprive gay and transgender youth of vital information and fuel discrimination...