That’s right, America, keep LGBT+ prejudice alive by keeping kids in the dark
Campaigners are concerned a Tennessee sex education law will embolden discriminatory legislators
08 September 2021 - 19:50
Sex education is emerging as the next battleground in a US culture war about LGBT+ rights, as some conservative state legislators seek to keep discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity out of the nation’s classrooms.
Lawmakers in three Republican-led states backed legislation this year to let parents take children out of classes covering LGBT+ identity, a step critics said will deprive gay and transgender youth of vital information and fuel discrimination...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.