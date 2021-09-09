Gatvol Moroccan voters give Islamist party the boot

In power since 2011, the party failed to tackle unemployment and corruption. It now finds itself with a mere 12 seats

Morocco’s long-dominant Islamist party suffered a crushing defeat in parliamentary elections, as voters frustrated over unemployment and corruption in the North African country threw their weight behind a party close to the royal palace.



With nearly all ballots counted, the results pave the way for King Mohammed VI to appoint a new prime minister and give the monarch, who already enjoys sweeping authority, a compliant legislature to drive home his plan to overhaul the economy...