Roaring trade: mining unleashes tigers on locals in ‘black gold’ hub
Coal extraction has not only caused environmental harm but inadvertently created a new habitat for wildlife
09 September 2021 - 20:25
The hillocks dotting the coal hub of Chandrapur are a green oasis in the central Indian region pockmarked with coal mines, where even rain puddles are black and a coal-fed thermal power plant belches smoke into the sky.
Yet locals live in fear of these hills – dunes formed with the sand removed from coal mines and covered by a blanket of green – as they have created a new habitat for tigers and other wild animals responsible for a string of devastating attacks...
