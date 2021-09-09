Roaring trade: mining unleashes tigers on locals in ‘black gold’ hub

Coal extraction has not only caused environmental harm but inadvertently created a new habitat for wildlife

The hillocks dotting the coal hub of Chandrapur are a green oasis in the central Indian region pockmarked with coal mines, where even rain puddles are black and a coal-fed thermal power plant belches smoke into the sky.



Yet locals live in fear of these hills – dunes formed with the sand removed from coal mines and covered by a blanket of green – as they have created a new habitat for tigers and other wild animals responsible for a string of devastating attacks...