German Social Democrats’ lead over Merkel bloc widens to record
Climate change and retirement benefits ranked as the top election themes among potential voters
12 September 2021 - 21:36
Finance minister Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats widened their lead over Germany’s conservatives to a record six percentage points in a weekly poll, setting the stage for the country’s second election debate.
Support for the Social Democrats increased one point to 26% in the Insa poll for Bild am Sonntag, while chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic-led bloc stagnated at 20% and the Green Party declined one point to 15%...
