German Social Democrats’ lead over Merkel bloc widens to record

Climate change and retirement benefits ranked as the top election themes among potential voters

Finance minister Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats widened their lead over Germany’s conservatives to a record six percentage points in a weekly poll, setting the stage for the country’s second election debate.



Support for the Social Democrats increased one point to 26% in the Insa poll for Bild am Sonntag, while chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic-led bloc stagnated at 20% and the Green Party declined one point to 15%...