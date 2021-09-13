World

As if Covid-19 wasn’t enough, now India is battling killer dengue outbreak

The disease is suspected of killing dozens, with authorities setting out to destroy mosquito breeding grounds

13 September 2021 - 20:26 By Saurabh Sharma

An outbreak of dengue fever is suspected of killing dozens of people in India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh since the beginning of September and authorities have launched a campaign to destroy mosquito breeding grounds.

Dinesh Kumar Premi, the chief medical officer in Firozabad, the most affected district in the state, said 58 people, many of them children, had died in his district alone, raising fears that Uttar Pradesh is in the midst of its worst dengue outbreak in years...

