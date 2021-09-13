Heathrow heading for death row as other airports fly high

Trade and tourists continue to elude what used to be the busiest airport in Europe

Heathrow, Britain’s biggest airport, said on Monday passenger numbers were still 71% lower in August compared with the same month before the Covid-19 pandemic, as it demanded the government change its travel rules to help the sector recover.



Heathrow blamed the complicated, changing and expensive rules for those arriving in the UK for Britain’s much slower travel recovery vs competitors, pushing it down to 10th busiest European airport, from its top spot in 2019...