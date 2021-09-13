Just when it looked like China was out of the woods, Delta strikes again
Has the country’s so-called Covid-19 zero policy met its match?
13 September 2021 - 20:26
China is experiencing yet another Covid-19 outbreak caused by the Delta variant, with dozens of infections detected in the southeastern province of Fujian less than a month after the nation’s last flare-up was contained.
The cluster was detected thanks to routine testing in local schools, where two pupils tested positive on Friday. Their father, who returned from Singapore in early August, was also found to have been infected. Officials believe he is the likely source of the latest outbreak in the region, a manufacturing hub for sneakers, clothing and electronic components, which now stretches to more than 60 people in three cities. ..
