‘Flying Dragon’ roamed the southern skies too, say scientists

The fossil of a pterosaur previously only linked to the northern hemisphere has been found in Chile’s Atacama Desert

Scientists in Chile’s Atacama Desert have unearthed the fossil remains of a so-called “flying dragon”, a Jurassic-era pterosaur previously known only to the northern hemisphere.



The flying reptile belonged to a group of early pterosaurs that roamed the earth 160-million years ago. It had a long, pointed tail, wings and sharp, outward pointing teeth...