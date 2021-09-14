‘Flying Dragon’ roamed the southern skies too, say scientists
The fossil of a pterosaur previously only linked to the northern hemisphere has been found in Chile’s Atacama Desert
14 September 2021 - 19:53
Scientists in Chile’s Atacama Desert have unearthed the fossil remains of a so-called “flying dragon”, a Jurassic-era pterosaur previously known only to the northern hemisphere.
The flying reptile belonged to a group of early pterosaurs that roamed the earth 160-million years ago. It had a long, pointed tail, wings and sharp, outward pointing teeth...
