World

‘Flying Dragon’ roamed the southern skies too, say scientists

The fossil of a pterosaur previously only linked to the northern hemisphere has been found in Chile’s Atacama Desert

14 September 2021 - 19:53 By Dave Sherwood

Scientists in Chile’s Atacama Desert have unearthed the fossil remains of a so-called “flying dragon”, a Jurassic-era pterosaur previously known only to the northern hemisphere.

The flying reptile belonged to a group of early pterosaurs that roamed the earth 160-million years ago. It had a long, pointed tail, wings and sharp, outward pointing teeth...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the world – September 15 2021 World
  2. Could Trudeau’s ‘sunny ways’ become dark days? World
  3. ‘Flying Dragon’ roamed the southern skies too, say scientists World
  4. Crude reality: Oil glut Covid-19 built all but gone on resurgent fuel demand World
  5. Migration is the storm after the climate disaster, but it can be reined in World

Latest Videos

‘A criminal for planting cabbage’: Tshwane resident fined R1,500 for growing ...
More harrowing footage reveals policewoman allegedly telling hitmen how to kill ...

Related articles

  1. El Nino covers arid Atacama desert in flowers Sci-Tech
  2. The ‘missing link’ between dinosaurs and birds Sci-Tech