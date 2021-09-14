World

Migration is the storm after the climate disaster, but it can be reined in

Swift action could curtail the current projection of internal displacement by 80%

14 September 2021 - 19:53 By Laura Millan Lombrana

Climate change effects such as drought and sea-level rise could result in more than 216-million people migrating within their own countries by mid-century, according to a World Bank report released this week.

As much as 80% of that could be prevented with swift action to cut emissions, the report found. Countries have to “close development gaps, restore vital ecosystems and help people adapt”, World Bank vice-president for sustainable development Juergen Voegele wrote. If they don’t, “hotspots of climate migration will emerge as soon as within the next decade and intensify by 2050”...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the world – September 15 2021 World
  2. Could Trudeau’s ‘sunny ways’ become dark days? World
  3. ‘Flying Dragon’ roamed the southern skies too, say scientists World
  4. Crude reality: Oil glut Covid-19 built all but gone on resurgent fuel demand World
  5. Migration is the storm after the climate disaster, but it can be reined in World

Latest Videos

‘A criminal for planting cabbage’: Tshwane resident fined R1,500 for growing ...
More harrowing footage reveals policewoman allegedly telling hitmen how to kill ...

Related articles

  1. German Social Democrats’ lead over Merkel bloc widens to record World
  2. Roaring trade: mining unleashes tigers on locals in ‘black gold’ hub World
  3. A cyclone in India has nothing to do with you or SA? Think again World
  4. Clear and present danger: extreme heat is a growing health issue, studies find Lifestyle