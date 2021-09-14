Migration is the storm after the climate disaster, but it can be reined in

Swift action could curtail the current projection of internal displacement by 80%

Climate change effects such as drought and sea-level rise could result in more than 216-million people migrating within their own countries by mid-century, according to a World Bank report released this week.



As much as 80% of that could be prevented with swift action to cut emissions, the report found. Countries have to “close development gaps, restore vital ecosystems and help people adapt”, World Bank vice-president for sustainable development Juergen Voegele wrote. If they don’t, “hotspots of climate migration will emerge as soon as within the next decade and intensify by 2050”...