Hong Kong activists jailed for Tiananmen vigil
The crackdown comes after thousands defied a ban to go ahead with the event to commemorate the tragedy
15 September 2021 - 19:46
A Hong Kong court handed down fresh jail sentences to democracy activists because of their roles in a vigil to commemorate the 1989 crackdown in Tiananmen Square.
Albert Ho, a former lawmaker and Democratic Party chief who sought the city’s top job - CEO - in 2012, was sentenced to 10 months on Wednesday for his participation in the unauthorised vigil last year. Ho was among a dozen activists who pleaded guilty last Thursday to charges related to the protest, with seven of them already in jail for other banned political activities. ..
