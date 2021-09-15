World

Hong Kong activists jailed for Tiananmen vigil

The crackdown comes after thousands defied a ban to go ahead with the event to commemorate the tragedy

15 September 2021 - 19:46 By Kari Soo Lindberg

A Hong Kong court handed down fresh jail sentences to democracy activists because of their roles in a vigil to commemorate the 1989 crackdown in Tiananmen Square. 

Albert Ho, a former lawmaker and Democratic Party chief who sought the city’s top job - CEO - in 2012, was sentenced to 10 months on Wednesday for his participation in the unauthorised vigil last year. Ho was among a dozen activists who pleaded guilty last Thursday to charges related to the protest, with seven of them already in jail for other banned political activities. ..

