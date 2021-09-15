World

Start behaving, China, because a ‘civilised’, Marxist internet is on its way

State Council unveils broad rules on fake news, unsafe content, protection of personal information and data security

15 September 2021 - 19:45 By bloomberg.com

China is laying down the law on what behaviour is - and isn’t - allowed on a “civilised”, Marxist internet, in a sweeping set of guidelines for governing what is already one of the world’s most heavily policed digital spheres.

The upcoming regulations, many based on previous draft guidelines, span greater protection for minors against online bullying to combating fake news and verifying online accounts. The over-arching idea is to ensure online content abides by “the guiding status of Marxism in the ideological cyberspace sphere”, the official Xinhua News Agency reported, citing an online summary posted by the State Council...

