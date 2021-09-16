Simone Biles tears into US Olympic Committee, FBI for sex-abuse bungle

The organisation, among others things, failed for more than a year to document the report of one of Larry Nassar’s victims

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles held back tears this week as she told lawmakers how the FBI and US gymnastic and Olympic officials failed to stop the sexual abuse she and hundreds of other athletes suffered at the hands of former doctor Larry Nassar.



“To be clear, I blame Larry Nassar and I also blame an entire system that enabled and perpetrated his abuse,” she said before the US Senate Judiciary Committee, alongside fellow gymnasts McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman and Maggie Nichols...