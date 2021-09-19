Hong Kong opposition trade union group to disband amid crackdowns
The organisation joins a number of others as Beijing plays hardball
19 September 2021 - 18:46
A Hong Kong opposition trade union coalition, the Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions (HKCTU), said on Sunday it would disband, adding to several civil society organisations that have ceased operating in the financial hub this year.
The organisation passed a motion last week to disband, HKCTU co-president Joe Wong told a news conference...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.