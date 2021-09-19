Hong Kong opposition trade union group to disband amid crackdowns

The organisation joins a number of others as Beijing plays hardball

A Hong Kong opposition trade union coalition, the Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions (HKCTU), said on Sunday it would disband, adding to several civil society organisations that have ceased operating in the financial hub this year.



The organisation passed a motion last week to disband, HKCTU co-president Joe Wong told a news conference...