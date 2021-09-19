Iran hits the road with Russia and China

The country has joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, established to counter Western influence in Asia

Iran joined a rapidly expanding central Asian security body led by Russia and China on Friday, calling on the countries in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation to help it form a mechanism to avert sanctions imposed by the West.



The body, formed in the 2001 as a talking shop for Russia, China and ex-Soviet states in central Asia, expanded four years ago to include India and Pakistan, with a view to playing a bigger role as counterweight to Western influence in the region...