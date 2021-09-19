US nears deal for 500-million Pfizer doses to donate to poorer countries

The news comes on the back of the country being criticised for hoarding jabs while less wealthy countries suffer

The Biden administration is negotiating with Pfizer Inc to buy an additional 500-million Covid-19 vaccines to donate globally, a person familiar with the matter said, doubling the government’s commitment to helping less-wealthy countries.



A deal is expected to be announced in the coming days, ahead of an international Covid-19 summit Biden has called for on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the information isn’t yet public...