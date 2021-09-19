World

US nears deal for 500-million Pfizer doses to donate to poorer countries

The news comes on the back of the country being criticised for hoarding jabs while less wealthy countries suffer

19 September 2021 - 18:47 By Drew Armstrong and Josh Wingrove

The Biden administration is negotiating with Pfizer Inc to buy an additional 500-million Covid-19 vaccines to donate globally, a person familiar with the matter said, doubling the government’s commitment to helping less-wealthy countries. 

A deal is expected to be announced in the coming days, ahead of an international Covid-19 summit Biden has called for on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the information isn’t yet public...

