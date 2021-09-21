Boarding call: SA cracks the nod to taxi onto US vaccinated travel list
The country will relax travel restrictions for vaccinated foreigners in November
21 September 2021 - 20:14
The US will reopen in November to air travellers from 33 countries, including SA, China, India, Brazil and most of Europe, who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the White House said this week, easing tough pandemic-related restrictions that started early last year.
The decision, announced by White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients, marked an abrupt shift for president Joe Biden’s administration, which said last week it was not the right time to lift any restrictions amid rising Covid-19 cases...
