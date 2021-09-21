World

China sees new Covid-19 case as Harbin(ger) of more to come

One case in northern city of Harbin closes venues, limits travel, with residents told not to leave

21 September 2021 - 20:15 By bloomberg.com

Chinese officials shut down the northern city of Harbin after a single patient was hospitalised with Covid-19, adding a second flank to the country’s ongoing Delta outbreak during the Mid-Autumn Festival and public holidays.

The patient travelled more than 2,500km on September 7, via train and plane to Harbin, a city near the Russian border that’s home of one of the world’s largest winter ice festivals, from the city of Ji’an in the south, according to the local government. Ji’an is in a province that borders Fujian, where a Delta surge has sickened 364 people over the past 11 days.  ..

