World

Covid-19 toll in US surpasses 1918 pandemic deaths

Delta pushes US into dangerous new phase as deaths pass 675,000 estimate of last century’s tragedy

21 September 2021 - 20:14 By Jonathan Levin and Kirsten V Brown

The US’s Covid-19 deaths have surpassed the toll of the 1918 influenza pandemic, a milestone many experts say was avoidable after the arrival of vaccines.

The US has reported 675,446 deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University data, more than the 675,000 that are estimated to have died a century earlier...

