Cuddly koalas are being bulldozed into oblivion Down Under
Australia has lost one-third of its koalas in the past three years, nudging the species towards endangered status
21 September 2021 - 20:14
Australia has lost about 30% of its koalas over the past three years, hit by drought, bushfires and developers cutting down trees, the Australian Koala Foundation said, urging the government to do more to protect the creature’s habitat.
The independent non-profit group estimated the koala population has dropped to less than 58,000 this year, from more than 80,000 in 2018, with the worst decline in the state of New South Wales, where the numbers have dropped by 41%...
