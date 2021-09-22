Agree on an Afghanistan strategy, UK tells China and Russia

The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has raised fears it could again be used as a training ground for Islamist militants

Britain on Wednesday called for China and Russia to agree a co-ordinated international approach to prevent Afghanistan becoming a haven for militants, according to a statement by British foreign secretary Liz Truss at the UN.



Foreign ministers from Britain, China, Russia, the US and France will meet UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres during the UN General Assembly in New York...