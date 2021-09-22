World

Agree on an Afghanistan strategy, UK tells China and Russia

The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has raised fears it could again be used as a training ground for Islamist militants

22 September 2021 - 21:06 By William James

Britain on Wednesday called for China and Russia to agree a co-ordinated international approach to prevent Afghanistan becoming a haven for militants, according to a statement by British foreign secretary Liz Truss at the UN.

Foreign ministers from Britain, China, Russia, the US and France will meet UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres during the UN General Assembly in New York...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. China’s Xi pledges not to build new coal-fired power projects abroad World
  2. Mercenary hackers open a can of worms for US cybersecurity World
  3. France finds EU sympathy to delay US trade talks amid submarine deal fury World
  4. Agree on an Afghanistan strategy, UK tells China and Russia World
  5. Eye on the world – September 23 2021 World

Latest Videos

Why is Gabby Petito trending and what happened to her? Body cam, 911 recording ...
‘But first let me take a selfie’: Joburg’s new Instagrammable experience offers ...