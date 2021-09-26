Protecting Madagascar’s lemurs for carbon credits is a sweet deal
Chocolatier Beyond Good says there are five lemur species found in cocoa copses on the African island nation
26 September 2021 - 18:20
Beyond Good, a maker of premium chocolate in Madagascar, aims to start selling carbon credits as it works with cocoa farmers to boost reforestation and provide a safer habitat for lemurs.
The company, based in New York, is working with Conservation International and the UK’s Bristol Zoo after identifying five species of lemurs, and possibly a sixth, in copses of trees under which the Criollo cocoa variety used to make their chocolate is grown. ..
