World

Protecting Madagascar’s lemurs for carbon credits is a sweet deal

Chocolatier Beyond Good says there are five lemur species found in cocoa copses on the African island nation

26 September 2021 - 18:20 By Antony Sguazzin

Beyond Good, a maker of premium chocolate in Madagascar, aims to start selling carbon credits as it works with cocoa farmers to boost reforestation and provide a safer habitat for lemurs.

The company, based in New York, is working with Conservation International and the UK’s Bristol Zoo after identifying five species of lemurs, and possibly a sixth, in copses of trees under which the Criollo cocoa variety used to make their chocolate is grown. ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Protecting Madagascar’s lemurs for carbon credits is a sweet deal World
  2. Scientists use sophisticated marketing techniques to win over anti-vaxxers World
  3. Supervillain? Disney sues comic book artists over Marvel superhero rights World
  4. Tesla turned a blind eye to racism, says ex-employee as he heads to court World
  5. Eye on the world – September 27 2021 World

Latest Videos

Touching moments from the vigil for Dickason children killed in New Zealand
Plan the ins and outs of your own funeral via SA's world-first funeral app

Related articles

  1. Famine crisis looms in Madagascar after worst drought since 1981 World
  2. Madagascar president sacks ministers, saying some were poor performers World
  3. Zanzibar’s sea farming women soak up perks of seaweed alternative World
  4. Child labour takes the sweetness out of investing in chocolate World