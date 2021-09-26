Scientists use sophisticated marketing techniques to win over anti-vaxxers

What works in Kenya might backfire in India. Research has shown the need to tailor messages to specific audiences

Public-health researchers seeking new ways to persuade vaccine holdouts to take coronavirus shots are turning to the strategies of the digital marketing industry to figure out how to win over the reluctant.



Companies that use online ads to sell products try out various colours, phrases, typefaces and a whole host of other variables to determine what resonates with consumers. So why not, the thinking goes, apply the same sort of A/B testing to figure out how best to promote vaccines?..