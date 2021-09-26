World

Tesla turned a blind eye to racism, says ex-employee as he heads to court

Owen Diaz knows he is up against it, but is determined to deter the company from future wrongdoing

26 September 2021 - 18:20 By Malathi Nayak

A former factory worker at Tesla, who alleges racism was rampant on the assembly line, has already achieved a rare feat: forcing the electric carmaker to fight him in open court.

But when Owen Diaz took his case to a jury trial on Friday in San Francisco, he was up against a company that almost never loses workplace disputes. ..

