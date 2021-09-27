Artist gets his money for nothing and his cheques for free

‘Take the Money and Run’: Jens Haaning takes museum’s R1.2m and runs, calls it artwork

A Danish artist has pocketed 534,000 krone (R1.262m) in cash that he received from a museum to incorporate into an artwork and changed the name of the installation to Take the Money And Run.



Jens Haaning had agreed with Kunsten Museum, in northern Denmark, that he would borrow the money to replicate earlier work which displayed the annual incomes of an Austrian and a Dane. But when the museum in Aalborg opened the box that Haaning had shipped, the cash was missing from the two glass frames and the artwork’s title had been changed...