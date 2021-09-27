Vaxxing question: Why did Covax give far more doses to UK than most poor nations?

Body plans to overhaul methodology to take into account the proportion of a country’s vaccinated population

In March, as wealthy Britain led the world in vaccination rates and almost half its people had received a shot, the organisation meant to ensure fair global access to Covid-19 vaccines allotted the country more than half a million doses from its supplies.



By contrast, Botswana, which hadn’t even started its vaccination drive, was assigned 20,000 doses from the same batch of millions of Pfizer mRNA vaccines, according to publicly available documents detailing Covax’s allocations...