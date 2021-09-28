Aussies take coral conservation to new heights, but is it a drop in the ocean?
Scientists have come up with a method to thicken clouds and reduce sunlight on the Great Barrier Reef
28 September 2021 - 20:29
To slow the speed at which high temperatures and warm waters bleach the corals of the Great Barrier Reef, Australian scientists are spraying droplets of ocean water into the sky to form clouds to protect the environmental treasure.
Researchers working on the so-called Cloud Brightening project said they use a turbine to spray microscopic sea particles to thicken existing clouds and reduce sunlight on the world’s largest coral reef ecosystem off the country’s northeast coast...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.