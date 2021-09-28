World

Aussies take coral conservation to new heights, but is it a drop in the ocean?

Scientists have come up with a method to thicken clouds and reduce sunlight on the Great Barrier Reef

28 September 2021 - 20:29 By Stefica Nicol Bikes

To slow the speed at which high temperatures and warm waters bleach the corals of the Great Barrier Reef, Australian scientists are spraying droplets of ocean water into the sky to form clouds to protect the environmental treasure.

Researchers working on the so-called Cloud Brightening project said they use a turbine to spray microscopic sea particles to thicken existing clouds and reduce sunlight on the world’s largest coral reef ecosystem off the country’s northeast coast...

