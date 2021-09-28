World

Brazil’s climate crises a dog’s breakfast for the world as food prices rocket

Study predicts 10% drop in yields in 30 years, in which time global population is expected to grow more than a fifth

28 September 2021 - 20:29 By Peter Millard, Fabiana Batista and Leslie Patton

No country on Earth puts more breakfasts on kitchen tables than Brazil.

The farms that dot the vast plains and highlands that rise above the Atlantic coast produce four-fifths of the world’s orange juice exports, half of its sugar exports, a third of coffee exports and a third of the soy and maize used to feed egg-laying hens and other livestock...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Courage is vital to dump coal for green gold Opinion & Analysis
  2. SA adopts more ambitious emissions target before climate summit Sci-Tech

Most read

  1. Eye on the world – September 29 2021 World
  2. Brazil’s climate crises a dog’s breakfast for the world as food prices rocket World
  3. UK leaders add fuel to the fire when there’s none to spare World
  4. Like the US red-blue split, Germany’s Iron Curtain sways the polls World
  5. Aussies take coral conservation to new heights, but is it a drop in the ocean? World

Latest Videos

Land, energy, water & jobs: Ramaphosa delivers ANC local elections manifesto
Rosemary Ndlovu's sister breaks downs in tears speaking of 'killer cop' sibling