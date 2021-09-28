Brazil’s climate crises a dog’s breakfast for the world as food prices rocket

Study predicts 10% drop in yields in 30 years, in which time global population is expected to grow more than a fifth

No country on Earth puts more breakfasts on kitchen tables than Brazil.



The farms that dot the vast plains and highlands that rise above the Atlantic coast produce four-fifths of the world’s orange juice exports, half of its sugar exports, a third of coffee exports and a third of the soy and maize used to feed egg-laying hens and other livestock...