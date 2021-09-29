Diabetes weights for no man: try your 21-year-old jeans on for size
Despite a normal body mass index, if you can’t fit into your old denims you run the risk of developing type 2 diabetes
29 September 2021 - 19:28
Anyone who can’t fit into the jeans they wore when they were 21 years old risks developing type 2 diabetes, according to new findings cited in the Guardian.
Even those with a normal body mass index who can no longer wear their old trousers are “carrying too much fat”, the newspaper reported, citing Roy Taylor, a professor from Newcastle University. ..
